BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thanksgiving is set to look different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and as the typical large celebrations may not happen some families may be looking for a different type of meal.

If you’re not looking to cook, these Baltimore restaurants have you covered. Whether it’s in-person dining or takeout meals, here’s a few you can go to:

Atwater’s: They’re offering a full turkey dinner to feed five to six people with a roasted turkey breast, five traditional sides, citrus cranberry relish, turkey herb gravy, soft white rolls and two pies. Place your order in location or online by November 22 for pick-up or delivery on Wednesday, November 25.

Barley’s Backyard Fells Point: To-go turkeys full and half size are available with 32 oz sides and to-go drink special available. All food orders must be made by November 22. They will be ready for pickup between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. Learn more on their menu here.

Blue Hill Tavern: You can have a socially distanced dinner from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. or a full carryout dinner. For the carryout, you must order in by Monday, November 23 for a meal that feeds six to 10 people. Pick it up Wednesday, November 25 between 12-8 p.m. The full order is $215, or a half order for $125. The in-person dining will have a pre-fixed menu for $75 per person, and if you want that same menu just hot-to-go, it’s available between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. $55 per person. Order must be scheduled by the end of the day, November 23. Learn more here.

Cazbar: Get a small to-go meal that feeds four to six for $199 or a large one that feeds seven to 12 for $360.99. It includes roasted turkey with gravy, stuffy and various sides as well as some apple pie and baklava. They are taking orders for pickup or delivery for November 26 until November 24 by 4 p.m. Order here or call 410-528-1222. They will be open as well with their regular menu from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Four Seasons Baltimore: They have a four-course specialty menu available in orders of two to eight people. More details here.

Mama’s On The Half Shell: For dine-in, they’re serving a $35 Thanksgiving plate including a roasted turkey breast, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, cranberry chutney, green beans and dessert. For takeout, they’ll have a $125 meal that feeds four people. It’s available for pre-order to pick up Wednesday and reheat Thursday. Call 410-276-3160 to make dinner reservations and to pre-order family meals. You can also email HalfShell@MamasMd.com for more information or learn more on here.

Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori: There is a holiday platter available throughout the holiday season available. Learn more here.

NiHao: They will be serving duck this Thanksgiving, in a Cantonese way, with accompanying dishes that mix typical American Thanksgiving with NiHao’s favorite Chinese flavors. Kits will come with reheating instructions to feed two people. Preorders will be available for pickup Tuesday, November 24th and Wednesday, November 25th from 3 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Click here for more information.

Little Havanna: Pre-order a Thanksgiving meal for pickup or delivery. You can get an individual dinner package, a dinner for two package, or two others for larger groups. Find out how to order here.

Sally O’s: They are offering a Thanksgiving pre-order menu that can be found here. Get a turkey size of your choosing, sides to feed up to four people, pies and ice cream. You can pre-order it here or by calling the restaurant 443-624-5631.

Twist Fells Point: You can get a meal to feed up to four family members for $95 for carryout/pickup that includes a slow roasted turkey breast and sides. Homemade pies are available as well. If you want to dine-in, you can go for $39.95 per person. They are asking people to order within a 24 hour notice. Call 410-522-4000 to order.

