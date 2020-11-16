EDGEWATER, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County are searching for a man they said shot two men over the weekend, killing one of them.
Wilber Oswaldo Nunez-Menendez, 25, of Crownsville, is wanted on a warrant for a number of charges, including first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, in the Saturday evening shooting that left 52-year-old Ronal Alcidis Maldonado Quijada of Annapolis dead and a 28-year-old man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Police said when officers got to the scene on Brick Church Road in Edgewater around 7:15 p.m. Saturday, they found the two men with gunshot wounds. Quijada died at the scene, while the 28-year-old was taken to an area hospital.
Detectives found evidence and interviewed witnesses at the scene before identifying Nunez-Menendez as the suspect. The car he was reportedly driving has been found.
READ MORE: Anne Arundel County Police Investigating Double Shooting In Edgewater
Police believe the shooting was targeted, though they have not released a motive.
Nunez-Menendez should be considered armed and dangerous, police said. Anyone who sees him should call 911, the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731, the police Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.