COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Highest Since June, Over 2K New Cases Reported Overnight
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Gov. Larry Hogan, Health, Maryland, Maryland News

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan will address Marylanders live at 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

He said he is set to announce additional actions to fight the coronavirus in the state.

WJZ will be live on air and on WJZ.com.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

