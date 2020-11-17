COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Highest Since June, Over 2K New Cases Reported Overnight
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reports 1,726 new coronavirus cases, as hospitalizations inch toward 1,000 Monday morning.

There are now 167,656 total cases throughout the pandemic in Maryland. Seven more Marylanders have died, bringing the total to 4,160.

The state also finds hospitalizations are on the rise, with 17 more in hospitals- 985 total. Of those, 238 are in ICU beds and 700 are in acute care.

Maryland’s calculation of its positivity rate is now at 6.45%, lower than Sunday slightly.

Here is a breakdown of cases by county, age, race and ethnicity:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 1,606 (32)
Anne Arundel 14,129 (276) 12*
Baltimore City 20,737 (508) 19*
Baltimore County 24,285 (668) 24*
Calvert 1,365 (29) 1*
Caroline 810 (9)
Carroll 2,703 (128) 3*
Cecil 1,596 (36) 1*
Charles 3,717 (102) 2*
Dorchester 910 (14)
Frederick 5,565 (133) 8*
Garrett 305 (1)
Harford 4,616 (82) 4*
Howard 6,791 (126) 6*
Kent 372 (24) 2*
Montgomery 28,989 (868) 41*
Prince George’s 36,269 (865) 24*
Queen Anne’s 908 (26) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,731 (60)
Somerset 540 (8)
Talbot 708 (7)
Washington 3,038 (52)
Wicomico 2,884 (55)
Worcester 1,356 (31) 1*
Data not available (13)

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 6,654
10-19 14,714 (3)
20-29 31,680 (25) 1*
30-39 29,784 (53) 6*
40-49 26,207 (135) 3*
50-59 24,313 (341) 16*
60-69 16,227 (676) 14*
70-79 9,348 (1,035) 28*
80+ 7,003 (1,883) 81*
Data not available (2)
Female 87,314 (2,034) 75*
Male 78,616 (2,119) 74*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 50,362 (1,673) 56*
Asian (NH) 3,204 (154) 6*
White (NH) 46,745 (1,790) 74*
Hispanic 33,829 (469) 13*
Other (NH) 7,697 (48)
Data not available 24,093 (19)

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

