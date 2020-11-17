BREAKING:Gov. Larry Hogan Announces Maryland Will Revert To Stage 2, 50% Capacity Starting Friday at 5 p.m.
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A mailman and a UPS driver were carjacked less than 24 hours apart in Baltimore, city police said Tuesday.

The mailman was carjacked around 6:10 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Mosher Street. Police said the suspect implied he was armed.

The mailman was not hurt, and postal police are investigating the incident.

Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, a UPS driver and passenger had their truck stolen in the 3600 block of Mary Avenue in northeast Baltimore. Police said the truck was found a few blocks away and neither the driver nor the passenger were hurt.

The suspects, who were armed, are still at large, police said.

It’s unclear if the incidents are related.

