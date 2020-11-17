HYATTSVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Police have charged a suspect in connection with a shooting involving an off-duty Prince George’s County police officer at a liquor store in Hyattsville on Sunday.
He is identified as 47-year-old Vicente Gutierrez, of Adelphi, Maryland. Police identified the officer as nine-year veteran Corporal Vincent Simmel.
Police said the officer was in full uniform and working a second job at a local liquor store when the store management asked him to remove Gutierrez from the store because he was “agitating the customers,” and had been previously banned from the store.
The officer escorted Gutierrez from the store, who got upset and pulled out a knife.
A witness said they heard Gutierrez say, “I’ma kill you,” as he pulled the knife out. The officer gave loud verbal commands, police said, ordering Gutierrez to put down the knife as he moved toward the officer with his knife drawn.
“Fearing for his life, the officer fired his service weapon, striking Gutierrez in the abdomen,” police said in their report.
Gutierrez was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital where he was treated and released. He is charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and other related charges.
Simmel has been placed on routine administrative leave.
