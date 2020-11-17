BREAKING:Gov. Larry Hogan Announces Maryland Will Revert To Stage 2, 50% Capacity Starting Friday at 5 p.m.
By CBS Baltimore Staff
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A homicide suspect was killed and a police officer was injured in a shooting in Prince George’s County Tuesday afternoon, the Montgomery County Department of Police said.

The Montgomery County officers were trying to arrest the suspect, who was wanted in a homicide in Jacksonville, Florida, at the time of the shooting. The suspect shot and injured one officer, whose condition is unknown, police tweeted.

The Prince George’s County Police Department is handling the investigation.

A news conference is set for 5 p.m.

The Baltimore County Police Department tweeted it “extends our thoughts” to the department and the injured officer.

No further information is available.

