PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A homicide suspect was killed and a police officer was injured in a shooting in Prince George’s County Tuesday afternoon, the Montgomery County Department of Police said.
The Montgomery County officers were trying to arrest the suspect, who was wanted in a homicide in Jacksonville, Florida, at the time of the shooting. The suspect shot and injured one officer, whose condition is unknown, police tweeted.
One MCP officer was shot by the suspect. The officer’s condition is unknown at this time. The suspect is deceased. MCP will provide updates as additional information is confirmed.
The Prince George’s County Police Department is handling the investigation.
We are on the scene of a Montgomery County officer involved shooting. @PGPDNews detectives are assuming the investigation. Please direct all inquiries related to this incident to @mcpnews. pic.twitter.com/KDlttT71yh
A news conference is set for 5 p.m.
The Baltimore County Police Department tweeted it “extends our thoughts” to the department and the injured officer.
#BCoPD extends our thoughts to @mcpnews & their injured officer tonight. ^jzp pic.twitter.com/rCrbpLiy31
No further information is available.
