BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens want to help struggling families in Baltimore this Thanksgiving.
The team is hosting several Thanksgiving food giveaways this week.
Two were held Monday afternoon at Furley Elementary School and at the Weinberg Family Center YMCA at Stadium Place.
Ravens players Marlon Humphrey, Mark Ingram, Matthew Judon, Pernell McPhee, Marcus Peters, Jimmy Smith and Ronnie Stanley all joined forces to buy 1,000 turkeys and sides.
The giveaways will continue on Friday to preselected families.