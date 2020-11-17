BREAKING:Gov. Larry Hogan Announces Maryland Will Revert To Stage 2, 50% Capacity Starting Friday at 5 p.m.
By Ava-joye Burnett
REISTERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A 23-year-old Reisterstown man was fatally shot at a business in a shopping center Tuesday morning, Baltimore County Police said.

The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. at a shopping center in the 100 block of Chartley Drive. When officers got to the scene, they found Davontae Allen Eden with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He died at the scene, police said.

Baltimore County Police confirmed to WJZ the man was shot inside one of the storefronts. It’s unclear if the victim was an employee of a store.

“We did discover an adult male inside one of the locations suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body,” Danielle Moore with the police department said.

Investigators were focused on a space that is listed online as an event center.

Police said the shooting is believed to have been targeted.

People in the area said they didn’t see or hear anything until police arrived.

“It was quiet, next thing I know I came out maybe an hour later, was police everywhere, crime tape everywhere,” Damien Williams said.

A group of people consoled each other shortly after the shooting.

“It scared me because that could happen to anyone,” Sonia Rodriguez said.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Ava-joye Burnett

