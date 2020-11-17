WESTMINSTER, MD. (WJZ) — A school bus crashed Monday afternoon in Westminster after the driver suffered an apparent medical emergency, according to police.
Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of Rt. 32 and Deer Park Road for a report of an accident. They found a school bus had left the road and struck an embankment.
The driver, a 70-year-old man from Westminster, was found suffering an apparent medical emergency. Deputies gave him life-saving care until medics arrived. He was taken to Carroll Hospital Center for more treatment.
There was one other adult riding in the bus, along with four students during the crash. One of the students, an eight-year-old boy, was taken to Carroll Hospital Center as a precaution.
The bus had minor damage and was able to be driven from the scene.