COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Highest Since June, Over 2K New Cases Reported Overnight
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Crime, Homicide, Local TV, Murder, Stephawn Tate

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old was arrested and charged in the murder of a 27-year-old man.

Stephawn Tate, of Baltimore, was arrested around 9 p.m. on Nov. 13 while he was in the 100 block of North Poppleton Street.

Stephawn Tate. Credit: Baltimore Police Department.

Tate was charged in the homicide of a man earlier that day in the 1600 block of West North Avenue.

Baltimore detectives believe the motive was robbery.

According to police, a Baltimore patrol officer was in the 2400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue when she heard a discharging.

The officer canvassed the area and found the man unresponsive, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body. The man was taken to an area hospital but he later died.

Tate was taken to Central Booking where he was charged with first-degree murder.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply