BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old was arrested and charged in the murder of a 27-year-old man.
Stephawn Tate, of Baltimore, was arrested around 9 p.m. on Nov. 13 while he was in the 100 block of North Poppleton Street.
Tate was charged in the homicide of a man earlier that day in the 1600 block of West North Avenue.
Baltimore detectives believe the motive was robbery.
According to police, a Baltimore patrol officer was in the 2400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue when she heard a discharging.
The officer canvassed the area and found the man unresponsive, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body. The man was taken to an area hospital but he later died.
Tate was taken to Central Booking where he was charged with first-degree murder.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.