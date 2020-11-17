ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan implored residents to take the actions needed to help prevent the spread of coronavirus as the state saw more than 2,000 new cases for the second day this month.

“Regardless of all the disinformation that’s being spread all over social media, this is not the flu. It’s not fake news. It’s not going to magically disappear just because we’re all tired of it and we want our normal lives back,” Hogan said during a press conference Tuesday. “We are in a war right now and the virus is winning.”

COVID In Maryland: Gov. Hogan To Restrict Indoor Capacity To 50%, Restaurants To Close By 10 p.m. Effective Friday

The governor said that Marylanders must take personal responsibility of their own actions to make the necessary sacrifices to limit our interactions. He said that might sometimes mean not seeing our own family members to protect them and ourselves.

“Now, more than ever, I’m pleading with the people of our state to stand together, a while longer,” he continued. “To help us battle this surging virus, your family and friends are counting on you. Your neighbors are counting on you and your fellow Marylanders are counting on you to stay Maryland strong.”

Hogan also spoke about how the virus is rampant not only in urban areas but now rural areas, too.

“Now we’re seeing problems everywhere, but our absolute worst are in those rural areas, particularly in Allegheny and Garrett county but in other places on the [Eastern] shore, as well,” he said. “It doesn’t matter where you live, or what demographic group you happen to fall into — this virus doesn’t care doesn’t recognize county borders or state borders. It’s coming for all of us. And we’ve all got to be as vigilant as possible to stop it.”

