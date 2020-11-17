BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another Baltimore restaurant will have to find a way to maintain business after losing its outdoor dining area.
A car drove into the parklet outside Blue Agave in Federal Hill Tuesday morning. Baltimore Police officers were called to the location around 4:32 a.m. for a reported hit-and-run.
Surveillance video from Diablo Doughnuts, across Light Street, shows a white car slam into the outdoor dining space, running over propane heaters and safety dividers.
A car drove into Blue Agave Restaurant’s parklet early this morning, destroying its outdoor dining area, running over their propane heaters & safety dividers – at a time when small biz/restaurants rely on these areas the most due to #Covid_19 .(Vid credit:@diablodoughnuts) @wjz pic.twitter.com/S3VAFCjRmF
— Annie Rose Ramos (@AnnieRoseNews) November 17, 2020
It comes at a time when businesses are already struggling to stay open during the coronavirus pandemic as cold weather and an uptick in cases means they need outdoor dining space to survive.
Another Federal Hill restaurant’s parklet was damage in a crash last month
SoBo Cafe posted on Oct. 18 that their parklet was destroyed overnight.
“(The car) basically took out two-thirds of our parklet,” owner Anna Leventis said. “The car kind of was out of control.”
The crash is under investigation.