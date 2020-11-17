BREAKING:Gov. Larry Hogan Announces Maryland Will Revert To Stage 2, 50% Capacity Starting Friday at 5 p.m.
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland Zoo, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo’s newest chimpanzee reached a milestone Tuesday: she is now able to stare and focus on certain objects, including her own reflection.

The zoo posted a video on Instagram that showed Maisie playing with toys when she noticed a mirror and then something — herself — staring back at her.

RELATED COVERAGE:

In the post, the zoo said every milestone she reaches gets her one step closer to being introduced to a surrogate mother.

Maisie was born at a zoo in Oklahoma in August before moving to Baltimore in October.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply