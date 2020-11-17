Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo’s newest chimpanzee reached a milestone Tuesday: she is now able to stare and focus on certain objects, including her own reflection.
The zoo posted a video on Instagram that showed Maisie playing with toys when she noticed a mirror and then something — herself — staring back at her.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Say Hello To Maisie! Maryland Zoo’s Newest Chimpanzee Now Has A Name
- You Can Help Name Maryland Zoo’s Newest Baby Chimp
- Maryland Zoo In Baltimore Gives New Home To Baby Chimpanzee
In the post, the zoo said every milestone she reaches gets her one step closer to being introduced to a surrogate mother.
Maisie was born at a zoo in Oklahoma in August before moving to Baltimore in October.