Six Flags America Still Holding Holiday In The Park Winter Festival Despite COVID-19 PandemicLooking for something to do with the family this holiday season? Six Flags America's annual Holiday in the Park winter festival is returning for its fifth year despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Where You Can Get A Dine-In Or Takeout Thanksgiving Dinner In Baltimore This YearIf you're not looking to cook, these Baltimore restaurants have you covered.

4MyCity Is Trying To Feed 8,000 Baltimore-Region Families For Thanksgiving. Here's How You Can HelpA local non-profit is trying to feed 4,000 families for Thanksgiving this year. Amidst a global pandemic, unemployment, struggling families might need food now more than ever, so 4MyCity is stepping up to help.

'I Wanted It To Go Here': Filmmaker John Waters Gives 375 Items To Baltimore Museum Of ArtThe Baltimore Museum of Art is getting a big gift from filmmaker and Baltimore native John Waters.

Maryland Distillery Removes Rum Aging In Hull Of USS Constellation In Inner HarborIn an effort to raise funds, the USS Constellation has been partnering with a local distillery to produce rum aged in the ship's hull. On Wednesday, the last four barrels were removed.

New Brew From Flying Dog Brewery Helps Women In Beer IndustryA new local beer not only quenches your thirst but also assists, inspires and encourages women in Maryland.