Gov. Larry Hogan Announces Maryland Will Revert To Stage 2, 50% Capacity Starting Friday at 5 p.m.
By CBS Baltimore Staff
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — It’s safe to say many people have been feeling stressed, and if you need a break from the virtual classrooms and meetings, the Baltimore County Public School system is here to help.

They have launched a virtual calming room.

There you can escape underwater to watch the jellyfish, or virtually visit places such as Africa and more through several live cameras.

It also has a mix of enjoyable animal videos. You can access virtual books and games, stretching exercises like yoga, and music.

The room can be accessed through the BCPS home page. You can find it here.

 

CBS Baltimore Staff

