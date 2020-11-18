Changes Coming To DC's 2021 Cherry Blossom Festival Due To COVID-19For the second year in a row, the National Cherry Blossom Festival in the nation's capital will look different due to COVID-19.

Thanksgiving 2020: What's Maryland's Favorite Pie?Thanksgiving is a week away and regardless of how you're celebrating in 2020 -- one thing will probably be on the table -- pie.

1.5 Gallon Old Bay Hot Sauce Dispenser Goes On Sale WednesdayThe company behind the iconic seasoning has now created a 1.5-gallon dispenser for its limited-edition Old Bay hot sauce.

WATCH: Baby Chimp At Maryland Zoo Sees Reflection For First TimeThe Maryland Zoo's newest chimpanzee reached a milestone Tuesday: she is now able to stare and focus on certain objects, including her own reflection.

WATCH: Maryland Soldiers Reunited With Families Outside M&T Bank StadiumMore than 140 Maryland soldiers were reunited with their families outside M&T Bank Stadium after spending a year overseas.

Six Flags America Still Holding Holiday In The Park Winter Festival Despite COVID-19 PandemicLooking for something to do with the family this holiday season? Six Flags America's annual Holiday in the Park winter festival is returning for its fifth year despite the COVID-19 pandemic.