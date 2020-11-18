BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested 14 people in a series of carjackings in Baltimore in recent weeks, city police said Wednesday.
Of the 14 people arrested, two have been charged as adults and 12 have been charged as juveniles and released. Police did not provide their names.
The arrests were tied to ten carjackings in the city, eight of which happened in the northwest police district. The other two happened in the southeast and southwest districts.
Police sent out a public safety alert last month after detectives noticed similarities between the crimes, the department said.
Detectives are reportedly looking into whether any of the 14 people who were arrested may be tied to other incidents.
The department also said it has increased patrols in the areas that have been most affected.