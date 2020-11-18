COVID-19 IN MD: 2,018 New Cases Reported, ICU Hospitalizations At Highest Level Since June
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:2020 election, Baltimore, Baltimore City Elections, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Elections officials said the 2020 General Election was certified Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s official. The 2020 General Election is in the books. We certified it at 3:20 today,” Baltimore City Elections officials tweeted.

“Great job to the board and the hard-working and dedicated employees of the Baltimore City Board of Elections,” officials added.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply