BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Elections officials said the 2020 General Election was certified Wednesday afternoon.
“It’s official. The 2020 General Election is in the books. We certified it at 3:20 today,” Baltimore City Elections officials tweeted.
Its official. The 2020 General Election is in the books. We certified at 3:20 today. Great job to the Board and the hard working and dedicated Employees of the Baltimore City Board of Elections. pic.twitter.com/AQflhlIjJI
— Baltimore City Elections (@Bmore_Elections) November 18, 2020
“Great job to the board and the hard-working and dedicated employees of the Baltimore City Board of Elections,” officials added.