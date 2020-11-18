Comments
TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — The free meals distribution program will have some changes next week as Thanksgiving will disrupt some scheduling.
On Monday, November 23, three days’ worth of free meals will be distributed to students at more than 300 sites around the county. They will not distribute meals on Wednesday, November 25.
Regular service will start back up on Monday, November 30. Meals are usually served on Monday and Wednesday.
The fall meal distribution program runs for all children ages 2-18 through Wednesday, December 23. Students with disabilities can receive no-cost meals regardless of age.