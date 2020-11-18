COVID-19 IN MD: 2,018 New Cases Reported, ICU Hospitalizations At Highest Level Since June
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Fatal Shooting, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 32-year-old man is dead after he suffered a gunshot wound to the chest overnight in South Baltimore.

Officers were called to the 300 block of South Monroe street around 1:10 a.m. Wednesday for a reported shooting.

When they arrived they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply