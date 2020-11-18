Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 32-year-old man is dead after he suffered a gunshot wound to the chest overnight in South Baltimore.
Officers were called to the 300 block of South Monroe street around 1:10 a.m. Wednesday for a reported shooting.
When they arrived they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.