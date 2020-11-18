ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — County Executive Calvin Ball announced Wednesday nearly $6 million in CARES Act funding will be allocated to the Howard County Public School System.
The funding will be used to offset COVID-19 related expenditures for virtual instruction and lay the groundwork for safe and effective instruction moving forward, Ball said.
The funding will support technology, meals for students, public health and safety supplies, and increased unemployment costs.
Ball also announced a CARES Act spending dashboard that will track the actual and projected spending of federal funding as the December 30 federal deadline approaches.
