LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — The Montgomery County Police Department has identified the wanted man fatally shot after opening fire on officers in Laurel on Tuesday afternoon.
Shawn Lequin Braddy had been wanted for a Monday morning homicide near Oakleaf, Florida, roughly 30 miles southwest of Jacksonville, the Clay County, Florida Sheriff’s Office said.
That agency did not provide further details about Monday’s homicide.
After learning Tuesday that Braddy may be in the area, Montgomery County police officers who work for both the Repeat Offender Unit and the U.S. Marshals Service’s regional fugitive task force found him and tracked him to an apartment in the 9500 block of Muirkirk Road in Laurel, Maryland.
When the officers tried to arrest Braddy, he began shooting at them, police said, at which point the officers returned fire. One officer, identified as Detective Donnie Oaks, was hit and Braddy was fatally shot.
READ MORE: Florida Murder Suspect Killed, Officer Injured In Shooting In Prince George’s County
Oaks underwent surgery Tuesday night and is in stable condition, police said.
Police did not say if Oaks was the officer who fired the shot or shots that killed Braddy.
The Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating the shooting.