Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Frank the cat is up for adoption at the MDSPCA.
The one and a half year old is affectionately known as “Frank The Tank.” At nearly 13 lbs., he is a very sweet and curious boy.
Frank is FIV+. Feline Immunodeficiency Virus is an infection that attacks a cat’s immune system. This can leave the animal more susceptible to other infections. Despite his diagnosis, Frank is very happy and healthy.
While Frank loves to play and cuddle, he would prefer to be the only cat in your life. He’s looking for a home that gives him a balance of attention and solitude.
If you’re looking for a steady companion, Frank will fit in perfectly.
If you think Frank would be a good addition to your home, you can find more information at MDSPCA.org/Adopt.