BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Do you knit or crochet? A small Hampden yarn shop needs your help.

For Melissa Salzman, hats are her holiday tradition.

“Every year, we partner with a different elementary school and knitters and crocheters from all over the country make and send us hats to donate to give to the kids,” she said.

Salzman and her friends operate out of her Hampden store called, Lovelyarns. Fellow hat makers send along more hats from as far as Berkley, California. Usually, they have hundreds of hats to give to children.

But this year, things are different.

“With COVID, we’re a little short,” Salzman said.

They still need a few dozen hats for kids. This year, they’re helping out the students at Frederick Elementary School.

So Salzman is asking for anyone who might be willing to make hats to please do so. She even has extra yarn and knitting needles.

“We need the hands!” Salzman added, hoping to keep this tradition alive and as many Baltimore kids warm this winter.

“This is such a crazy time and at least this way we can still make an impact and we can still help kids here in Baltimore,” she said.

If you’d like to make a hat to donate to Melissa’s project, you can either drop it off at the yarn shop or send it over to the mail, she’ll be accepting the hats until December 1, 2020.

Where you can send them in the mail is listed below:

Lovelyarn

3510 Falls Road, Baltimore MD 21211

410-662-9276