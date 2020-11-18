COLUMBIA, MD. (WJZ) — A grand jury has indicted a man from Sykesville for negligent manslaughter in a March collision that killed a man in Columbia.
John Anthony Bryant, Jr., 26, was also indicted for vehicular homicide as a result of negligent driving while impaired by drugs and related traffic charges.
He was arrested on November 17 and released on $20,000 bond.
Howard County Police said at around 8:54 a.m. on March 13, Bryant was driving down Route 32 approaching Route 108 when his car collided with a 2002 Toyota Camry, driven by 51-year-old Jonathon Bos of Dayton.
The collision caused Bos’ car to leave the road and overturn. He was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he was later pronounced dead.
Bryant was not injured.
Howard County Police found that Bryant was the at-fault driver. They said he was under the influence of cocaine during the crash.