COVID-19 IN MD: 2,018 New Cases Reported, ICU Hospitalizations At Highest Level Since June
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, big ten, Local TV, Maryland Men's Basketball, Maryland Terps, NCAA, NCAA Men's Basketball, Talkers

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland men’s basketball team’s 2020-21 schedule was announced Wednesday by the Big Ten Conference.

The schedule includes home-and-home games against No. 7 Wisconsin, No. 24 Rutgers, No. 25 Michigan, Purdue, Minnesota, Penn State and Nebraska.

The Terps are slated for single matchups against No. 8 Illinois, Indiana and Northwestern at home, in addition to No. 5 Iowa, No. 13 Michigan State, No. 23 Ohio State on the road.

The season will begin with no fans in attendance at XFINITY Center due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For a complete look at the Terps’ schedule, click here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply