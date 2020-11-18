BALTIMORE (WJZ) — BRRRRRR! It’ll be a cold and dry day Wednesday.
Meteorologist Tim Williams said the northwest flow around the high pressure will be bringing in the coldest air Maryland has seen so far this season, suppressing temperatures.
We’ll have some of that arctic feel — with highs staying in the 40s and lows in the 20s. The normal high is 56 and normal low is 36.
It’ll also be breezy versus the blustery weather of Tuesday.
We're dealing with the coldest air this season so far. There is a bit of cloud cover now, but clearing is expected this afternoon. Brisk and breezy conditions will remain through the day. The northwest winds will keep the dry and cold flow over us. Normal high is 56°. pic.twitter.com/WRmX4fl8c9
— Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) November 18, 2020
The good news — a gradual warmup starts Thursday bringing us into the mid-60s by the weekend.