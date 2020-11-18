COVID-19 IN MD: 2,018 New Cases Reported, ICU Hospitalizations At Highest Level Since June
By Tim Williams
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — BRRRRRR! It’ll be a cold and dry day Wednesday.

Meteorologist Tim Williams said the northwest flow around the high pressure will be bringing in the coldest air Maryland has seen so far this season, suppressing temperatures.

We’ll have some of that arctic feel — with highs staying in the 40s and lows in the 20s. The normal high is 56 and normal low is 36.

It’ll also be breezy versus the blustery weather of Tuesday.

The good news — a gradual warmup starts Thursday bringing us into the mid-60s by the weekend.

 

