BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A ‘Mask’erade Ball fundraiser for Coppin State University’s women’s basketball team will be held on Nov. 20.
Former Ravens player and WJZ contributor Torrey Smith will be the speaker at the 7:30 p.m. event as well as Kristi Toliver and former Head Coach Derek Brown.
A $25 ticket will get you access to the virtual event plus a Coppin State mask. All viewers are encouraged to wear a mask — either COVID style or masquerade style.
Proceeds will benefit the women’s basketball team providing meals after training, pay for two assistants, help them get the technology needed to document and record the team and provide other assistance for the student-athletes.
For more information on the event or to purchase tickets, click here.