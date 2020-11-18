TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools said Wednesday that a person involved in the meal distribution program at Castle Drive and Holly Lane and on Solar Circle has recently tested positive for COVID-19.
Meal distribution from the two sites will continue uninterrupted, the school system said.
Everyone who had close contact with this individual has been identified, notified, and will remain away from BCPS facilities until they are cleared to return by the Baltimore County Department of Health.
The facilities involved have been cleaned in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols, officials said.
BCPS said they’re working with the Baltimore County Department of Health to ensure that recommendations and guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Maryland Department of Health are in place.
