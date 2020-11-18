EDGEWATER, Md. (WJZ) — The second suspect in the Cold Stone creamery assault on November 7 has been arrested, Anne Arundel County police said Wednesday.

Ibukunoluwa Oluwaseun Opanuga and Mussab Abdul Ali allegedly assaulted employees after refusing to wear masks at a Cold Stone Creamery in Edgewater.

“At that point, the verbal argument became physical and the employees of the restaurant were injured and assaulted,” Sgt. Cook with the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.

An employee was injured and taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The employee told WJZ off-camera they suffered multiple broken bones in their face and will need surgery on their eye.

A sign on the door reads “No mask, no service,” a requirement many agreed is important to follow amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Opanuga was arrested earlier this week while Ali had still been wanted. Police said he is now in custody and has been charged.

Nythia Davis told WJZ she was working with an employee when two customers, a man and a woman, came into the shop. Things escalated when Davis told the duo she was going to call the police.

Davis said both she and her coworker were left on the sidewalk with black eyes and multiple broken bones in their face, and that the suspects escaped before police got there.

