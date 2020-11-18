Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thanksgiving is a week away and regardless of how you’re celebrating in 2020 — one thing will probably be on the table — pie.
GE Appliances released a list of America’s favorite pies — and according to their survey, the preference is based on a regional thing.
In Maryland, pumpkin pie is favored. Same for DC, Virginia and most of the southeast U.S. seaboard. Pumpkin pie is also the favorite along the West Coast and the Midwest.
Just north of us in Delaware and Pennsylvania, apple pie is the favorite. That’s the case for most of the northeastern U.S.
Pecan pie is a favorite in Texas.
RELATED STORIES:
- Ravens Handing Out Free Turkeys Before Thanksgiving
- Where You Can Get A Dine-In Or Takeout Thanksgiving Dinner In Baltimore This Year
Here are some pie tips:
- Don’t just paint the edges of the pie. Brush the inside of you unbaked crust with beaten egg to keep the undercrust from soaking up the filling.
- Pick a better butter. For a flakier crust, splurge on European-style butter.
- Try something savory. Use the leftover pie crust for post-Thanksgiving meals like pot pies or empanadas.
- Prep your pies. Save time on Thanksgiving day by prepping and freezing your unbaked pies ahead of time.
- Add extra flavor. Take that whipped cream up a notch by adding a flavor.
Click here for more Thanksgiving-related news