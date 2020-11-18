Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thanksgiving is next week and there’s a new debate across America — is it called dressing or stuffing?
GE Appliances surveyed Americans and learned what you call that bread-based traditional Thanksgiving side may depend on where you live.
In Maryland and surrounding states it’s called stuffing. While, in some parts of the South it’s called dressing.
According to GE, there’s a technical difference in the name. Stuffing is “stuffed” into the turkey, while dressing is baked in a pan and served on the side.
But most Americans call it one or another depending on where they grew up.
So what do you call it in your family?
