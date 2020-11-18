COVID-19 IN MD: 2,018 New Cases Reported, ICU Hospitalizations At Highest Level Since June
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The United States Postal Inspection Service along with Baltimore police are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a US Postal Service Letter Carrier while they were delivering mail in Baltimore on Monday.

It happened in the 2700 block of West Mosher Street at around 6:10 p.m. The suspect fled in the carrier’s USPS vehicle, a Dodge Sprinter van with official USPS markings. The mailman was not hurt.

Credit: USPS

Postal Inspectors have found the vehicle, but not the suspect. He is described as a 5’6″ tall man, last seen wearing a black hoodie and face mask.

Anyone who has information regarding this crime is urged to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”) and reference case number 3238468. All information will be kept confidential.

