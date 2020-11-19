COVID-19, Virtual Learning, Carroll County, Education, COVID Latest: Carroll County Schools Go To Virtual Learning – CBS Baltimore
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Carroll County, COVID-19, Education, virtual learning

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ)– The Carroll County Board of Education has voted to return to all virtual learning starting Thursday November 19.

Members of the board met on Wednesday night to discuss going back to full enhanced virtual instruction.

They decided to take this action based on the recommendation of the Carroll County Health Department.

COVID In Maryland: How Each School District Is Responding To An Uptick In COVID-19 Cases

It comes as the positivity rate for COVID-19 is increasing, as well as the number of cases.

The board also decided that the Career and Technology Center, some regional Special Education programs, and Gateway and Crossroads will continue to operate in the hybrid model.

The board will meet again on Wednesday December 2 to re-evaluate the metrics.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

 

CBS Baltimore Staff

