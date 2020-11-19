LARGO, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County officials announced Thursday a curfew at National Harbor for unaccompanied minors due to a continued increase in COVID-19 metrics.
The curfew goes into effect on Friday, November 20, at 5 p.m.
The health order imposes a curfew on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 6 a.m. for unaccompanied minors ages 17 and under.
Minors that are accompanied by an adult will still be able to shop and dine at the National Harbor after this time.
Officials said they’re taking this action to limit the spread of COVID-19 as cases continue to rise across the state.
