BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Coronavirus is now the third leading cause of death in the U.S., according to the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
During a virtual panel Thursday, doctors said COVID-19 is more lethal than cancer, heart disease and other illnesses, with nearly 250,000 Americans dying from the virus since January 2020. A Johns Hopkins spokesperson later clarified that COVID-19 is less lethal than heart disease and cancer.
On Tuesday, the United States reported 1,707 coronavirus deaths — the equivalent of at least one American dying per minute. It’s the highest recorded in the U.S. for the past six months, according to Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Research Center.
As of Thursday, the U.S. was up to 1,848 coronavirus deaths and 170,161 new cases. Maryland, too, hit a record high for new coronavirus cases in a single day with nearly 3,000 new cases.
As the holiday season arrives, experts are warning against large indoor gatherings. The CDC urges against gathering with people outside of your household.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.