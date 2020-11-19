Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools announced Thursday that all in-person student learning programs and meal sites will pause the week after Thanksgiving.
The pause will continue from Monday, November 30 through Friday, December 4.
All students will participate in virtual learning during that time. In-person learning and meal sites will return December 7.
