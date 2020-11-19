COVID-19 IN MD:2,910 New Cases Reported, Highest Single-Day Number Of New Cases Since Pandemic Began
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore City Public Schools, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, Education, Health, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools announced Thursday that all in-person student learning programs and meal sites will pause the week after Thanksgiving.

The pause will continue from Monday, November 30 through Friday, December 4.

All students will participate in virtual learning during that time. In-person learning and meal sites will return December 7.

