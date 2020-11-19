COVID-19 IN MD: 2,018 New Cases Reported, ICU Hospitalizations At Highest Level Since June
By CBS Baltimore Staff
COLLEGE PARK, MD. (WJZ) — University of Maryland Athletics has canceled Saturday’s scheduled football game against Michigan State.

Over the past seven days, 15 student-athletes have tested positive for the coronavirus, a Big Ten test positivity rate of 2.8%. There were seven positive cases among staff over that same time period, a population positivity rate of 14.9%.

All positive individuals are now in a designated isolation space.

Head Coach Michael Locksley tested positive for the virus Wednesday and is isolating at home.

The game will not be rescheduled.

 

