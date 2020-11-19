ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reports its highest single-day number of new coronavirus cases with the state health department reporting 2,910 new cases Thursday.
A total of 174,733 coronavirus cases have now been reported throughout the pandemic in Maryland. Four of the last six days have reported more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases.
>>WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<
Nineteen more Marylanders died from the virus overnight, state data shows, bringing the total to 4,220.
ICU beds went down by 10 people, now at 260, but hospitalizations overall continue to rise with 48 new individuals hospitalized. There are now 1,192 hospitalized in the state. Of those, 932 are in acute care.
The statewide positivity rate is now at 7.19%.
In the last 24 hours, 43,963 coronavirus tests were administered in the state.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|1,990
|(44)
|Anne Arundel
|14,931
|(276)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|21,783
|(513)
|19*
|Baltimore County
|25,753
|(676)
|24*
|Calvert
|1,430
|(30)
|1*
|Caroline
|839
|(9)
|Carroll
|2,880
|(130)
|3*
|Cecil
|1,744
|(36)
|1*
|Charles
|3,880
|(102)
|2*
|Dorchester
|929
|(14)
|Frederick
|5,859
|(135)
|9*
|Garrett
|408
|(2)
|Harford
|5,102
|(84)
|4*
|Howard
|7,106
|(127)
|6*
|Kent
|387
|(24)
|2*
|Montgomery
|30,298
|(878)
|41*
|Prince George’s
|37,581
|(878)
|24*
|Queen Anne’s
|963
|(26)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,815
|(60)
|Somerset
|609
|(8)
|Talbot
|726
|(7)
|Washington
|3,295
|(56)
|Wicomico
|3,033
|(55)
|Worcester
|1,392
|(32)
|1*
|Data not available
|(18)
|2*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|7,082
|10-19
|15,484
|(3)
|20-29
|33,325
|(26)
|1*
|30-39
|31,386
|(53)
|6*
|40-49
|27,633
|(138)
|3*
|50-59
|25,669
|(346)
|16*
|60-69
|17,061
|(681)
|14*
|70-79
|9,828
|(1,051)
|30*
|80+
|7,265
|(1,920)
|81*
|Data not available
|(2)
|1*
|Female
|91,911
|(2,061)
|77*
|Male
|82,822
|(2,159)
|75*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|52,705
|(1,690)
|57*
|Asian (NH)
|3,391
|(156)
|6*
|White (NH)
|50,204
|(1,829)
|74*
|Hispanic
|34,983
|(472)
|13*
|Other (NH)
|8,086
|(48)
|Data not available
|25,364
|(25)
|2*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.