COVID-19 IN MD:2,910 New Cases Reported, Highest Single-Day Number Of New Cases Since Pandemic Began
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reports its highest single-day number of new coronavirus cases with the state health department reporting 2,910 new cases Thursday.

A total of 174,733 coronavirus cases have now been reported throughout the pandemic in Maryland. Four of the last six days have reported more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases.

Nineteen more Marylanders died from the virus overnight, state data shows, bringing the total to 4,220.

ICU beds went down by 10 people, now at 260, but hospitalizations overall continue to rise with 48 new individuals hospitalized. There are now 1,192 hospitalized in the state. Of those, 932 are in acute care.

The statewide positivity rate is now at 7.19%.

In the last 24 hours, 43,963 coronavirus tests were administered in the state.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 1,990 (44)
Anne Arundel 14,931 (276) 12*
Baltimore City 21,783 (513) 19*
Baltimore County 25,753 (676) 24*
Calvert 1,430 (30) 1*
Caroline 839 (9)
Carroll 2,880 (130) 3*
Cecil 1,744 (36) 1*
Charles 3,880 (102) 2*
Dorchester 929 (14)
Frederick 5,859 (135) 9*
Garrett 408 (2)
Harford 5,102 (84) 4*
Howard 7,106 (127) 6*
Kent 387 (24) 2*
Montgomery 30,298 (878) 41*
Prince George’s 37,581 (878) 24*
Queen Anne’s 963 (26) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,815 (60)
Somerset 609 (8)
Talbot 726 (7)
Washington 3,295 (56)
Wicomico 3,033 (55)
Worcester 1,392 (32) 1*
Data not available (18) 2*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 7,082
10-19 15,484 (3)
20-29 33,325 (26) 1*
30-39 31,386 (53) 6*
40-49 27,633 (138) 3*
50-59 25,669 (346) 16*
60-69 17,061 (681) 14*
70-79 9,828 (1,051) 30*
80+ 7,265 (1,920) 81*
Data not available (2) 1*
Female 91,911 (2,061) 77*
Male 82,822 (2,159) 75*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 52,705 (1,690) 57*
Asian (NH) 3,391 (156) 6*
White (NH) 50,204 (1,829) 74*
Hispanic 34,983 (472) 13*
Other (NH) 8,086 (48)
Data not available 25,364 (25) 2*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

