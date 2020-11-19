ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris took part in a video conference Thursday with a number of governors, including Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, and other leaders to discuss the ongoing fight against COVID-19.
During the call, Hogan continued his push for lawmakers to pass another stimulus bill and a bipartisan infrastructure package he said would stimulate the economy, create jobs and ensure a sustainable recovery.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
“I want to thank the president-elect and vice president-elect for taking the time to meet with governors on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19,” Hogan said. “As I said on the day that the president-elect was declared the winner, his election has provided a mandate for cooperation. A strong collaboration between federal, state, and local partners will be essential in the months ahead, and we look forward to working closely with the Biden-Harris administration as we continue to face this unprecedented global pandemic.”
I want to thank President-elect @JoeBiden, Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris, leaders of the president-elect’s COVID-19 advisory board, and fellow members of the @NatlGovsAssoc Executive Committee for taking time today to discuss the ongoing fight against COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/1rtIEtpGpH
— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) November 19, 2020
The governor stressed the importance of collaborative discussions between federal and state officials. Biden, meanwhile, praised the governors’ commitments to working together regardless of party to combat the virus.
“The governors made clear that beating COVID-19 will require all of us working together,” Biden said.
Hogan, a Republican, has been a frequent critic of President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. As the president’s campaign continues to pursue legal action in a number of key battleground states ahead of their deadlines to certify election results, Hogan expressed concern the rocky transition efforts would harm the country’s ability to fight the virus.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.