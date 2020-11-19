RANDALLSTOWN, MD. (WJZ) — A Baltimore man is charged with attempted murder and other charges in connection with the Monday shooting of a man in Randallstown.
Police said James Jason Carter, 30, drove several people to the victim’s home in the 4100 block of Springsleigh Road because of a dispute. Carter allegedly waited for the victim to walk out of his house and get in his car. He then went up to the car and shot the man.
The victim has been released from the hospital, police said.
Carter is charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and use of a firearm while committing a felony.
He is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on no bail status pending a bail review hearing. No photo has been released of Carter at this time.