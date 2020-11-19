CENTREVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A 49-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle Wednesday in Queen Anne’s County, state police said.
The man was hit while trying to cross Route 50 in Queen Anne’s County to talk to the driver of another vehicle with which he had collided.
The crash happened around 7:10 p.m. on Route 50 east of Arrington Road between Queenstown and Wye Mills.
Police said Jeremy Keith Weldon of East New Market was heading west in the left lane of Route 50 when he sideswiped another vehicle in the right lane. Weldon pulled his 2015 Chrysler 200 onto the left shoulder while the driver of the other vehicle, a 2015 Ford Fiesta, pulled over to the right shoulder.
After inspecting the damage, Weldon backed up down the shoulder and got out of his vehicle to talk to the other driver. As he was crossing Route 50, he was hit by an Infiniti Q70, police said. He died at the scene.
Police said there are no street lights in the area and Weldon was wearing dark clothing at the time. No other injuries were reported.
The crash temporarily shut down Route 50. Officials are still investigating the crash.