By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland First Lady Yumi Hogan is set to receive the highest civilian honor of her native South Korea next week, the governor’s office said Thursday.

In a news release, officials said Hogan will be presented the Order of Civil Merit of the Republic of Korea during a ceremony at the South Korean embassy in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

Hogan will get the award in part due to her diplomacy work with the Asian country, including leading two trade missions and helping to acquire 500,000 COVID-19 tests for Maryland from South Korea.

The $9 million worth of tests arrived in Maryland in late April; as of Thursday, the governor’s office said more than 370,000 of the tests have been used.

In the news release, Gov. Larry Hogan called his wife “a strong voice for the Korean American community.”

