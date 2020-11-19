COVID-19 IN MD: 2,018 New Cases Reported, ICU Hospitalizations At Highest Level Since June
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Unemployment claims increased in Maryland last week.

According to the state’s Department of Labor, 18,440 unemployment insurance claims were filed the week ending on Nov. 14. That’s up from 17,254 the previous week.

This comes as the state is decreasing capacity inside of stores and inside restaurants due to a spike in coronavirus cases in Maryland and around the the country.

Here’s a breakdown by county:

MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – November 14, 2020
Claim Filed By:  Regular UI PUA (New) PUA (Reclassified)* PEUC Claims** EB Claims
Allegany 161 25 9 24 3
Anne Arundel 564 178 59 239 22
Baltimore City 1,139 443 123 376 56
Baltimore County 1,410 551 132 495 65
Calvert 103 20 5 20 5
Caroline 41 15 4 9 2
Carroll 127 32 6 53 2
Cecil 165 58 11 23 0
Charles 175 68 8 74 9
Dorchester 113 30 9 10 1
Frederick 257 68 17 101 7
Garrett 61 12 2 7 1
Harford 358 87 21 102 16
Howard 257 107 24 130 10
Kent 20 7 2 8 1
Montgomery 937 354 115 480 26
Non – Maryland 2,170 607 77 239 25
Prince George’s 1,960 768 161 396 43
Queen Anne’s 34 19 1 23 2
Somerset 48 15 2 6 2
St. Mary’s 62 24 10 22 4
Talbot 30 10 2 9 0
Unknown 593 3 3 32 7
Washington 224 78 7 54 7
Wicomico 181 46 10 48 12
Worcester 207 44 6 48 18
Totals by Type: 11,397 3,669 826 3,028 346
Total Regular UI Claims: 11,397
Total New PUA, PEUC and EB Claims: 7,043
Total New UI Claims: 18,440

