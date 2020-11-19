Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Unemployment claims increased in Maryland last week.
According to the state’s Department of Labor, 18,440 unemployment insurance claims were filed the week ending on Nov. 14. That’s up from 17,254 the previous week.
This comes as the state is decreasing capacity inside of stores and inside restaurants due to a spike in coronavirus cases in Maryland and around the the country.
Here’s a breakdown by county:
|MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – November 14, 2020
|Claim Filed By:
|Regular UI
|PUA (New)
|PUA (Reclassified)*
|PEUC Claims**
|EB Claims
|Allegany
|161
|25
|9
|24
|3
|Anne Arundel
|564
|178
|59
|239
|22
|Baltimore City
|1,139
|443
|123
|376
|56
|Baltimore County
|1,410
|551
|132
|495
|65
|Calvert
|103
|20
|5
|20
|5
|Caroline
|41
|15
|4
|9
|2
|Carroll
|127
|32
|6
|53
|2
|Cecil
|165
|58
|11
|23
|0
|Charles
|175
|68
|8
|74
|9
|Dorchester
|113
|30
|9
|10
|1
|Frederick
|257
|68
|17
|101
|7
|Garrett
|61
|12
|2
|7
|1
|Harford
|358
|87
|21
|102
|16
|Howard
|257
|107
|24
|130
|10
|Kent
|20
|7
|2
|8
|1
|Montgomery
|937
|354
|115
|480
|26
|Non – Maryland
|2,170
|607
|77
|239
|25
|Prince George’s
|1,960
|768
|161
|396
|43
|Queen Anne’s
|34
|19
|1
|23
|2
|Somerset
|48
|15
|2
|6
|2
|St. Mary’s
|62
|24
|10
|22
|4
|Talbot
|30
|10
|2
|9
|0
|Unknown
|593
|3
|3
|32
|7
|Washington
|224
|78
|7
|54
|7
|Wicomico
|181
|46
|10
|48
|12
|Worcester
|207
|44
|6
|48
|18
|Totals by Type:
|11,397
|3,669
|826
|3,028
|346
|Total Regular UI Claims:
|11,397
|Total New PUA, PEUC and EB Claims:
|7,043
|Total New UI Claims:
|18,440