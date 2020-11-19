COVID-19 IN MD:2,910 New Cases Reported, Highest Single-Day Number Of New Cases Since Pandemic Began
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new study shows nearly 90% of Marylanders surveyed do not plan to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.

AAA’s survey said half of those staying home said it is because of coronavirus concerns, while the other half were not planning to travel anyway.

90% of Maryland residents surveyed said they think traveling at this time poses a risk for the virus, with 43% calling that risk “significant.”

Of those who still plan to travel for the holiday this year, 79% will drive, 14% plan to fly and 7% plan to travel by some “other” mode of transportation, including taking a bus or train.

