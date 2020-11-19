ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — More than a million Marylanders have now subscribed to MD COVID Alert.
It’s the system that complements traditional contact tracing efforts by using a phone’s Bluetooth technology to notify a person if they may have been exposed to COVID-19 without compromising a person’s identity.
>>WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<
“MD COVID Alert is another important tool in our fight against COVID-19 in Maryland,” said Governor Hogan. “We are encouraging everyone to opt-in, which will help us stop the spread and protect our fellow Marylanders. This incredible response is a testament to the perseverance and vigilance of the people of our state during this unprecedented public health crisis.”
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
If you haven’t opted in, you can download the MD COVID Alert app for Androids.
iPhone users can opt in to get notifications in your settings.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.