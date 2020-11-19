Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — What are those must have side dishes on your Thanksgiving table?
However you’re celebrating Thanksgiving this year, the food is a big part of the celebration, especially those sides.
Everyone has their favorite, but according to career site Zippia, Marylanders love macaroni and cheese as their side. Mac and cheese is the favorite in Delaware, Virginia and DC, too.
Pennsylvanians love stuffing.
RELATED STORIES:
- What’s Maryland’s Favorite Pie?
- Where You Can Get A Dine-In Or Takeout Thanksgiving Dinner In Baltimore This Year
Zippia analyzed Google searches to determine the favorites.
Mashed potatoes is the favorite side dish in 10 states. Mac and cheese is second favorite across the country.
Maine loves their side salads and the Midwest loves green bean casserole.
Click here for more Thanksgiving-related news.