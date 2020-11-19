COVID-19 IN MD:2,910 New Cases Reported, Highest Single-Day Number Of New Cases Since Pandemic Began
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Food, Local TV, macaroni and cheese, Maryland, side dish, Talkers, Thanksgiving

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — What are those must have side dishes on your Thanksgiving table?

However you’re celebrating Thanksgiving this year, the food is a big part of the celebration, especially those sides.

Credit: Zippia

Everyone has their favorite, but according to career site Zippia, Marylanders love macaroni and cheese as their side. Mac and cheese is the favorite in Delaware, Virginia and DC, too.

Pennsylvanians love stuffing.

RELATED STORIES:

Zippia analyzed Google searches to determine the favorites.

Mashed potatoes is the favorite side dish in 10 states. Mac and cheese is second favorite across the country.

Maine loves their side salads and the Midwest loves green bean casserole.

Click here for more Thanksgiving-related news.

 

 

 

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply