BALTIMORE (WJZ) — TIME Magazine has named the Johns Hopkins University’s COVID-19 dashboard a top invention of 2020.

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center was called “2020’s Go-To Data Source” by the magazine. The dashboard, which reported Wednesday the U.S. recorded 250,000 coronavirus deaths, has tracked the spread of coronavirus around the world.

The annual list, which was announced Thursday, recognized 100 groundbreaking inventions that “are making the world better, smarter and even a bit more fun.”

Hopkins dashboard was included in the wellness category.

Hopkins Dr. Lauren Gardner’s COVID dashboard was launched in late January and quickly became the leading source of centralized data on the pandemic. In the spring, the university expanded her efforts into a resource center to aggregate the best data on the virus.

According to Hopkins, it has been viewed nearly a billion times by users around the world since March.

“The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center exemplifies the vital role that universities like ours are playing in this moment, providing accurate information and evidence-based analysis that shapes sound policy and saves lives,” said Johns Hopkins president Ronald J. Daniels. “We are pleased to be recognized among such exceptional company on this year’s list and, above all, to know we have the trust of millions of people around the globe.”

The dashboard is free to anyone and helps users see trends in cases and deaths, testing, contact tracing and more.

“It’s been remarkable to be part of such a diverse and interdisciplinary team, brought together by our desire to democratize data, and tasked with the challenge of translating the breadth and depth of expertise across this institution into tools and information people can use to keep their families safe,” said Beth Blauer, Executive Director of the Centers for Civic Impact, who leads the team’s U.S. data operation. “It really feels like we’re living the Johns Hopkins mission: Knowledge for the world.”

The ongoing work of the Coronavirus Resource Center is made possible through philanthropic support from Bloomberg Philanthropies and the Stavros Niarchos Foundation.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.