HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — One person is dead after a house caught fire in Havre de Grace overnight.
Maryland State Fire Marshal investigators confirmed the fatal fire Friday morning.
Firefighters were called to the 2400 block of Old Robin Hood Road after several 911 calls were made. The callers indicated someone may have been inside the home.
The state fire marshal will work with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the cause and origin of the fire.
UPDATE – Investigators have confirmed this is a fatal fire with one person deceased. Deputy State Fire Marshals and @Harford_Sheriff detectives will conduct a joint investigation to determine the origin/cause. This is standard operating procedure when a fatal fire occurs. https://t.co/z8LhTzUSmc
— Maryland State Fire Marshal (@MarylandOSFM) November 20, 2020
