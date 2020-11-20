GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A 23-year-old Annapolis man has been arrested for helping a 21-year-old man flee the state after a fatal shooting in Glen Burnie last month, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said Friday.
Gerardo Ernesto Quinteros Hernandez was arrested Thursday evening at his home. He’s charged with being an accessory after the fact to first and second-degree murder.
Online court records show Quinteros Hernandez is being held without bond.
Police said he helped Cristian Pleitez-Tejada flee the scene of the October 4 shooting in the 600 block of Crain Highway North. That shooting killed 23-year-old Jose Salvador Mancia Aguilar of Glen Burnie.
Pleitez-Tejada fled to Arkansas, where he was arrested on October 22. He was later extradited to Maryland.
Pleitez-Tejada faces a number of charges, including second-degree murder.